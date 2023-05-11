iOS 16.5 Release Candidate, more details (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new iOS 16.5 Release Candidate software which had been made available to developers and also to public beta testers, we previously saw a video of the software and now we have another one.

The latest video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the new iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for the iPhone, Apple also released iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate and watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate and more. Let’s find out some more details in this new video.

As we can see from the video there are various new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16.5 software update, you can see the release notes for this update from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.5 Release Candidate is now available for developers and members of Apple’s public beta testing program to try out, the final version of the software will be released next week, this has been confirmed by Apple.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





