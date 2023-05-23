iOS 16.5 battery life test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 16.5 software update for the iPhone, the update brings a range of new features to the device. We previously saw a video of the software in action and now we get to find out some details about battery life on the handset.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at the iOS 16.5 battery life, the software is tested out on a number of different iPhones. This includes the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

As we can see from the videos a couple of handsets showed some minor battery life improvements, overall there were no major improvements in battery lifewith this software update.

The iOS 16.5 software update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements and also some new features, you can see what is included in the updates in the release notes below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

