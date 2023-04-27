iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 Public Beta 3 released

Apple has now released iPadOS 16.5 Public Beta 3 for the iPad and iOS 16.5 Public Beta 3 for the iPhone, the software follows on from the recent release of the third developer betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5.

In order to try out the third public betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program, you can find out more information on this over at Apple’s website at the link below.

The new iOS 16.5 public beta 3 and iPadOS 16.5 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, the software also comes with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes for the iPad and iPhone.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad include a new Sports section for Apple News, plus there is also a new feature coming to Siri. You will soon be able to use Apple’s Siri to take screen recordings on your iPhone. You will be able to use voice commands to start and stop recordings

As this is the third beta in the series we are expecting a couple more betas before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting the final versions of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 to be released sometime in May, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals