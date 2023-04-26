iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.5 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 beta 3 for the iPad, the software has been made available to developers, and it is also expected to be made available to members of Apple’s public beta testing program as well.

These new betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 come two weeks after the previous betas and the software will bring some new features to the iPad and the iPhone, it will also include a range of performance improvements and some bug fixes.

As we heard previously, the iOS 16.5 software update will bring a new Sport section to Apple News on the iPhone and iPad, it will also include a new screen recording feature for Apple’s Siri.

You will be able to use voice commands on the iPhone and iPad to take a screen recording of your device and you will be able to ask Siri to start and stop the recording on these devices.

As these are the third betas in the series, we are expecting at least one more beta, plus a Release Candidate, if Apple continues its current release schedule for the betas, we should see the final version of the software released around the end of May. The new iOS 16.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 3 are now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Amjith S





