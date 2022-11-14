iOS 16.1.1 battery life test (Video)

Last week Apple released the iOS 16.1.1 software update for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.1.1 at the same time.

Now we get to find out if there are any battery life improvements in the new iOS 16.1.1 software update over iOS 16.1.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the battery life on a range of devices, this includes the iPhone 8, iPhone iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone SE2, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

As we can see from the video there are no battery life improvements in this new iOS 16.1.1 software update over the previous iOS 16.1 release.

This update fixed a range of bugs on the iPhone, there was a WiFi bug that was introduced with the iOS 16.1 software update, where people were experiencing the iPhone dropping WiFi connections. T

There was also a bug related to the Phone app on the iPhone which has now been fixed with this release, it may also include some minor performance improvements.

Apple is currently working on iOS 16.2, this update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and it may also improve the battery life.

The second beta of iOS 16.2 was released recently, we are expecting the final version of the software to land around the middle of December.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes





