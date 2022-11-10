What’s new in iOS 16.1.1 (Video)

Apple recently released some new updates for the iPhone and iPad, this includes iOS 16.1.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.1.1 for the iPad.

Apple’s release notes for the iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 software updates did not specify what was included in these updates. All the notes said was, they included some bug fixes. The update also comes with some security updates.

Now we have a video from Brandon Butch that gives us a look at this new iPhone update and we get to find out what has been updated in this release.

As we can see from the video, this update fixes a couple of bugs for the iPhone including one which was apparently affecting Apple’s SKAdNetwork.

The update has also fixed the WiFi bug that was introduced with the iOS 16.1 software update, where people were experiencing the iPhone dropping WiFi connections. There was also a bug related to the Phone app on the iPhone which has now been fixed.

The new iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install the updates by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

Apple is currently working on iOS 16.2 which is in beta, we heard previously that this update should be released sometime in December, probably around the middle of December.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





