Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1

Apple has released some software updates, iOS 16.1.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.1.1 for the iPad, these updates are designed to fix a range of bugs in the previous iOS 16.1 software.

As yet there do not appear to be any new features in these new updates for the iPhone and iPad. They land around two weeks after Apple released their iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1. updates.

Users of the iOS 16.1 software have reported some issues related to WiFi since the update was released, this update is expected to fix this issue, although this has yet to be confirmed. Apple’s release notes for these updates did not specify exactly what bugs have been fixed. As soon as we find out what bug fixes are included, we will let you know.

The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 software updates are now available to download for the iPhone and iPad, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install on your device. If you notice anything new in these updates, leave a comment below and let us know.

The next update will be iOS 16.2, this is currently in beta and Apple released its second beta of this software to developers this week. We are expecting the iOS 16.2 software update to be released around the middle of December.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: James Yarema



