iOS 15 beta 5, what’s new (Video)

Earlier we heard about the new iOS 15 beta 5 software that Apple has released to developers. They have also released tvOS 15 beta 4 and iPadOS 15 beta 5 to developers.

Now we get to find out what is new in the iOS 15 beta 5 software in a new video from Zollotech, lets find out what changes there are in this release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes and new features on the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 15 software. This includes and updated modem and more.

The update also comes with a range of small changes, including the fact that you have to sign into your account again and also some other changes where you have to agree to terms etc, this could be to do with the new privacy changes.

We already know about many of the new features headed to the iPhone and iPad, this includes the new SharePlay feature which lets you watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime.

There is also the new Focus mode which is designed to help you focus by cutting down on notifications, you can choose which ones to cut down on and the ones that are less important.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 15 software update next month along with the new iPhone 13 smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals