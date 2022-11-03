iOS 15.7.1 battery life (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.1 for the iPhone, they also released iOS 15.7.1 for older models of the iPhone, like the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S, and the iPhone 7.

This update is also available for newer models of the iPhone, for users that have decided that they do not want to update their iPhone to iOS 16 yet.

Now we have a video from iAppleBytes that gives us a look at the battery life on these handsets, we get to find out of there are any battery life improvements in this release.

As we can see from the video, the new iOS 15.7.1 does not bring any battery life improvements to the iPhone SE.

There are some minor battery life improvements on the iPhone 6S over the previous software. The iPhone 7 did not have any improvement in battery life over the previous software release.

Whilst this update does not include any battery life improvements, it is still worth updating your handset to this software.

If your device is eligible for iOS 16.1 and you have not updated, it is worth updating your iPhone to this release as it brings a range of features to the iPhone.

You can install either of the updates by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device and then Download and install.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



