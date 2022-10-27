iOS 16.1 battery life test (Video)

We previously saw a battery life test for the final beta of iOS 16.1, now Apple has released the final version of the software and now we have another battery life test.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the battery life of iOS 16.1 against iOS 16.0.3 on a range of iPhones.

The handsets tested in the video include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE2, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 8. Let’s find out of there are any improvements in battery life with this new release.

As we can see from the video, the majority of the handsets did not see any improvement in battery life over the previous iOS 16.0.3 software.

Some of the devices did see a slight decrease in battery life, although none of these were significant and only minor decreases.

Apple has now also released iOS 16.2 beta for the iPhone, it is not clear as yet whether this new update will bring battery life improvements to the iPhone.

As the iOS 16.2 beta is on,y the first beta in the series it will be some time before the final version of iOS 16.2 is released. We are expecting this to happen either sometime in November or in early December.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



