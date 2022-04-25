iOS 15.5 beta 2, more details revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 15.5 beta 2 and we got to have a look at the new beta on video, now we have another video of the software.

The latest video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a look at the new iOS 15.5 beta 2, the software has been released to both developers and also to public beta testers.

As we can see from the video this new beta of iOS 15.5 software will bring some new features to the iPhone, it will also bring a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the device.

There are changes to Apple Cash and also some changes to the way Shazam Music history works and more.

As this is only the second beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of the software is released.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 15.5 software update sometime next month, it should be released before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place between the 6th and the 10th of June.

Apple will also be releasing iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and macOS Monterey 12.4 at the same time, as soon as we get some details on when these software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

