iOS 15.4 more details revealed (Video)

The new iOS 15.4 software update landed last week, it was released along with iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8,5, tvOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3.

We have already seen a number of different videos of the new iOS 15.4 update and now we have another one from Zollotech, this one gives us some more details on what is included in the update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features included in this new software update for the iPhone and the iPadOS 15.4 updates for the iPad.

One of the new features included in the update for the iPhone is the ability to use Face ID to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask. This feature is compatible with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 range of devices.

The iPadOS 15.4 update also includes Apple’s new Universal Control feature, which allows you to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are side by side. The updates also bring a range of new Emoji to the iPhone and iPad.

The new iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5 and the other software updates are now available to download, you can install the updates on the iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

