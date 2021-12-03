iOS 15.2 beta 4, whats new (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.2 beta 4 to developers, they also released new betas of iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1.

Now we get to find out more information about what is new in the recently released iOS 15.2 beta 4 software in a new video from Zollotech, lets find out more details about this recent beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the release of the iOS 15.2 software update.

This update includes a modem update which is designed to improve calls quality and also connectivity of your device.

It also includes some new features including the new Legacy Contact feature, this feature lets you select a contact that can have access to your device and all of your content, including your iCloud account in the event of your death. This could be a useful feature as people have had issues in the past trying to access content belonging to someone who has passed away.

There are also some updates for the Find My app which include a new option for ‘Items That Can Track Me’, this will show items nearby that could be used to track your location.

As yet we do not have a release date for the iOS 15.2 software, we are expecting it to land sometime this month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

