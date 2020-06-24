iOS 14 Beta 1 vs iOS 13.5.1 speed test (Video)

The first beta of iOS 14 was released this week and now we get to see if there are any improvements in a iOS 14 Beta 1 vs iOS 13.5.1.

The video below from iAppleBytes compares the new iOS 14 beta 1 with the current release of iOS 13.5.1, the software is tested on a range of devices.

If you want to skip to a specific device, the iPhone SE starts at 00:11, iPhone 6S at 07:12, iPhone 7 at 13:43, iPhone 8 at 20:11 and the iPhone XR at 26:22, lets find out how they compare.

As we can see from the video the majority of the handsets running the iOS 13.5.1 software booted up quicker than the handsets running the new iOS 14 beta 1. There were no speed improvements in the range of apps.

This is the first beta of iOS 14 so we were not expecting to see any speed improvements in the software at the moment, this may happen by the time the final version is released. Apple are expected to release their iOS 14 software update along with the iPhone 12, some time in September or October.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

