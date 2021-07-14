iOS 14.7 Release Candidate here is another look (Video)

The new iOS 14.7 Release Candidate is now available for the iPhone and Apple also released iPadOS 14.7 Release Candidate and now we have some more details on the software and its features.

Both version of the software have been released to developers and also to public beta testers. This should be the final test version of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, assuming that there no issues with the software, this will be the version that Apple uses for general release.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the iOS 14.7 Release Candidate and its new features and more.

Apple are expected to release their release their iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 software updates some time next week. As soon as we get some details on exactly when they will be released, we will let you know.

This should be one of the last updates for iOS 14 as Apple is currently working on iOS 15 which is in beta. We are expecting the iOS 15 software to be released in September along with the new iPhone 13. We should have more information on the iOS 14.7 update when it is released for the iPhone next week.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

