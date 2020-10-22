iOS 14.1 update lands on the Apple HomePod with Intercom support

Apple recently released iOS 14.1 for the iPhone and now they have also released thew update for the Apple HomePod.
The update brings some new features to the HomePod, this includes the Intercom feature and more, you can see what is included in the update below.
Software version 14.1 includes support for HomePod mini and new Siri and Intercom features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.
HomePod mini
– Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to HomePod mini
Siri
– Siri suggestions appear in Maps when you ask HomePod for information about a location
– Web search requests to HomePod can be sent from HomePod to your iPhone
– Siri can now stop alarms, timers, and media across HomePod speakers
– Voice recognition support for Podcasts for multiple users in the home
Intercom
– Ask HomePod to make announcements to other HomePod speakers throughout your home
– Intercom to all HomePod speakers
– Intercom to a HomePod in a specific room or zone
Other improvements and fixes
– Add music to your alarms and wake up to your personal song, playlist, or radio station from Apple Music
– Fixes an issue where stereo pairs can sometimes play out of sync
– Improves reliability when using Siri to control multiple speakers
– Optimizes Siri performance
The new iOS 14.1 software update is now available for the HomePod, Apple is also launching its new HomePod Mini soon.
