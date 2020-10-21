Apple releases iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 software updates

Apple has released iOS 14.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.1 for the iPad, the updates come ahead of this weeks launch of the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones.

The iOS 14.1 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, it also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements,you can see what is included in the update below.

iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

– Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in ‌Photos‌ for ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later

– Addresses an issue where some ‌widgets‌, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

– Addresses an issue where dragging ‌widgets‌ on the ‌Home Screen‌ could remove apps from folders

– Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

– Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

– Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

– Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

– Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

– Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

– Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

– Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

– Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

– Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

– Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source MacRumors

