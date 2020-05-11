iOS 13.5 beta 4 shown off on video again

Apple released their iOS 13.5 beta 4 software last week to both developers and public beta testers, the also released iPadOS 13.5 beta 4.

We got to have a look at the new beta of iOS 13.5 in a couple of videos and now we have another video from Zollotech which gives us another look at the OS.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the latest beta of iOS 13.5, this includes the new contact tracing feature for COVID-19.

This is the fourth beta in the series, so we are expecting to see at least one or maybe two more betas before the final version lands. We are expecting Apple to release iOS 13.5 some time this month, as soon as we get details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & image credit: Zollotech

