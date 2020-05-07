Whats new in iOS 13.5 beta 4 (Video)

Apple just released their new iOS 13.5 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.5 beta 4 for the iPad and now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at this new beta.

In the video below we get to find out what changes Apple has made to the fourth beta of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in Apple’s iOS 13.5 beta 4, this includes the new contact tracing feature for COVID-19.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we are expecting a couple more before the final version lands, Apple should release their new iOS 13.5 software some time this month, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

