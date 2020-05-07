Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 13.5 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.5 beta 4 for the iPad, these new betas have been released to developers and also members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

iOS 13.5 brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes Apple’s new exposure notification API for contact tracing with COVID-19, both Apple and Google have worked together on an API.

There is also some changes to Apple’ Face ID that makes it easier for you to unlock an iPhone when you are wearing a face mask.

The update also comes with some changes to Group FaceTime and a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. As this is the fourth beta in the series we are expecting a couple more before the final version of the software is released to everyone, this should happen some time this month.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 13.5 update and the new iPadOS 13.5 updates will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

