Google and Apple reveal more details about their contact tracing API for COVID-19

Both Google and Apple have revealed more details about their contact tracing API for COVID-19, including how it will work and what rules countries will have to follow.

There will be one app allowed per country, this should help maximum adoption rather than having multiple apps. They will all have to follow a specific set of rules.

Google has revealed some of the rules that these apps will need to follow and you can see more details on these below:

Explicit user consent required

Doesn’t collect or use location data from your phone

Bluetooth beacons and keys don’t reveal user identity or location

User controls all data they want to share, and the decision to share it

People who test positive are not identified to other users, Google, or Apple

Will only be used for exposure notification by public health authorities for COVID-19 pandemic management

Doesn’t matter if you have an Android phone or an iPhone – works across both

If a country is using a regional or state approach to the virus then Google and Apple will support them, we presume this would allow multiple apps per country.

Source XDA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals