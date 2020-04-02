iOS 13.4 vs iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 speed test(Video)

Apple recently launched their new iOS 13.4 software, they also released a new beta, iOS 13.4.5 and now we have a speed test of iOS 13.4 vs iOS 13.4.5 beta 1.

In the video below the new iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 is run side by side with iOS 13.4 on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone XR.

If you want to skip to a specific device then the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, iPhone 6S 07:07, iPhone 7 14:12, iPhone 8 20:49 and iPhone XR 27:17.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE booted up around the same time on both devices, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 6S the handset running the new beta booted up slightly faster, there were no major speed improvements in the range of apps.

On then test with the iPhone 7 the handset running the current iOS 13.4 release booted up faster, there were no improvements in the range of apps.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 8 running the current software booted up first, there were also no improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone XR, the device running iOS 13.4 booted up quicker, there were also no improvements in the apps. So it looks like the new iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 does not bring any speed improvements, this may change by the time the final version is released.

