Whats new in iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 software to developers and now we get to find out what is new in this new beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new beta of iOS 13.4.5 and we get to find out what changes have been made over the recent iOS 13.4 release.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of bug fixes in the new iOS 13.4.5 beta, this includes some issues with Bluetooth and also some issues when using a VPN.

There is a new feature that will let you share a song from Apple Music on Instagram as a story, there are also some changes to the Activity App and more. There is also a mention of a new iPhone with Touch ID in the code, this is probably the new iPhone 9 which should launch this week.

As this is the first beta of iOS 13.4.5 it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released, this could take place around the end of this month or early next month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals