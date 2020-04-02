Geeky Gadgets

iOS 13.4 causing issues with FaceTime to older iPhones and iPads

Apple recently released their new iOS 13.4 software update and it would appear that the update is causing an issue with FaceTime.

With many people unable to visit family and loved ones due to the coronavirus, we are all using apps like FaceTime more than before.

Unfortunately since the iOS 13.4 update, some users have reported issues when they try and FaceTime people with older iPhones and iPad.

Devices which are running the previous iOS 13.3.1 software update can still make calls to these older devices, people who have upgraded to iOS 13.4 have reported that they cannot make calls to older iPhones and iPads.

This is the worst time for a bug like this to happen when many people are using FaceTime to contact family and older relatives, many of these people are using older devices.

We are hoping that this is something that Apple will get sorted sooner rather than later and suspect a software update may be released soon to fix the issue. Many people have taken to twitter to report the issue.

