iOS 13.3.1 beta 3 and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 3 released

Apple has released their new iOS 13.3.1 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 3 for the iPad, the software has been released to developers and also members of Apple’s Public Beta testing program.

The third beta of iOS 13.3.1 comes a week after the release of the second beta, the software has a number of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad.

We heard previously that Apple has addressed a privacy issue relating to location tracking when the ultra wideband chip is in use, it was still using location services even when they were turned off.

This is an issue that Apple has addressed in iOS 13.3.1 and when the final version lands you will also have the option to turn this location tracking off.

There does not appear to be anything other major new features in the new iOS 13.3.1 software, if we find out any more information on what is included, we will let you guys know. We are expecting Apple to release this new version of iOS next month, as soon as we get some details on when it will land, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

