Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 2

The last beta of iOS landed before Christmas and now we have the first ones of 2020 with the release of iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 2.

The new 13.3.1 beta 2 software and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 2 have been released to developers, they are also expected to be made available to apple’s public beta testing program some time soon.

The software apparently comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, exactly what is included in the new beta has not been revealed as yet, hopefully we should have some more information on this later on.

As this is only the second beta of the software it will be a while before the final version of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 are released. We are not expecting them to land this month, we suspect we will have to wait until next month for their release. As soon as we get some information on when they will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: iDeveiceHelp

