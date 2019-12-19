iOS 13.3.1 Beta 1 vs iOS 13.3 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 13.3.1 beta 1 software and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.3.1 Beta 1 vs iOS 13.3.

In the video below we get to see if there are any speed improvements in this new beta over the current iOS 13.3 release.

If you want to skip to a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, the iPhone 6S 07:07, the iPhone 7 13:51, the iPhone 8 20:35, the iPhone XR 27:24 and the iPhone 11 33:18.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE booted up slightly faster on the new beta, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 6S running the current iOS 13.3 software booted up slightly faster, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 7 the handset running the new booted booted up first, as with the others no major speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 8 running the the new beta booted up first, there were no major speed improvements in the various apps.

Same with the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11, both handsets booted up quicker with the new beta but there were no major speed improvements in the apps. So it looks like there is a minor improvement in boot times overall with this new beta.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

