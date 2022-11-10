GMKtec Nuc Box 8 Intel Gemini Lake mini PC from $140

If you are in the market for an affordable Intel Gemini Lake mini PC you might be interested in the new GMKtec Nuc Box 8. Although not officially an Intel NUC System the compact computer is capable of running Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home operating system and features an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor supported by 6GB RAM and is equipped with 128GB eMMC storage. the what does Equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 600 (up to 700 MHz) graphics the mini PC is perfect for home entertainment and administration work and measures just 119 x 119 x 24.5 mm in size.

Wireless connectivity on the mini PC is provided by support for dual band 802.11ac WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. With wired connections taking the form of a Gigabit Ethernet port, VGA, HDMI 1.4, 3x USB3.2, RJ45 LAN, 3.5mm headphone jack, DC jack (12V/3A) and handy microSD card slot.

GMKtec Nuc Box 8 mini PC

“Intel Gemini Lake N4100 | Intel UHD Graphics 600 (Up to 700MHz) | 6GB RAM+ 128GB eMMC | Window 11 Home OS | BT4.2 / Wi-Fi 5 | USB-A: USB 3.2 x 3 (5Gbps/S, theoretical 640MB/S)/ mini HDMI*1, v1.4, 4096×2160@30Hz / VGA*1/ 1*3.5mm headphone jack / 1*Giga Lan (RJ45) 1000M| 119*119*24.5mm | 245g | Auto power on”

