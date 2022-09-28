Intel NUC 12 Pro mini PC NUC12WSHi7 unboxing and first look

If you are interested in learning more about the new Intel NUC 12 Pro mini PC reference NUC12WSHi7 which is available in both tall and short versions, with the short version unable to accept the 2.5 inch drives. You will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a great 10 minute unboxing and first the latest Intel NUC 12 Pro mini PC powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors and previously codenamed Wall Street Canyon.

The mini PC is capable of supporting a wide variety of different operating systems including Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 10 Pro, Red Hat Linux and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS depending on your needs. Other features include 2 x 8GB DDR4-3200 SODIMMs and 500GB Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

The $1,299 version includes the hardware listed below, but other systems are available for $1,000 and $1,160 if preferred.

– i7-1260P 12 Cores 16 Threads 4.7GHz, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Supports one 8K or four 4K displays

– WiFi 6E AX, BT 5.2, 2.5GB Ethernet, 3x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4 type C)

– 2x HDMI 2.0b, 2x DP 1.4a and USB 4 via Thunderbolt , 3.5mm headphone/mic jack

– Installed 64GB RAM + 2TB NVMe, Windows 11 Pro

NUC 12 Pro mini PC

“In this video, we take a look at and test out the new Intel Nuc 12 Pro NUC12WSHi7 land this little PC is pretty amazing! Powered by a 12 Core 16 threads CPU and backed by up to 64 GB of ram, and yes it supports Thunderbolt 4, USB4 external GPUs! So by the end, we attach an RTX 3060 eGPU. We do an unboxing, run some benchmarks test out some PC games and emulation on this awesome Intel NUC 12 Pro”

“Streamline your embedded systems by integrating a serial port expansion panel to effortlessly operate within your industrial application and enjoy zero downtime with 24/7 and faulttolerant operation with DC transient voltage suppression.

Expand your networking capabilities with headless display and the additional LAN expansion to give your edge devices or embedded solutions network redundancy and security. Dual HDMI with persistent display functionality and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports can power four 4K displays simultaneously giving you superior video quality and flexibility to create immersive digital signage.”

Source : Intel



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals