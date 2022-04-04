Intel Wall Street Canyon NUC mini PC leaked

Before Intel has had a chance to officially announce their new Intel Wall Street Canyon NUC mini PC the team over at Chiphell in China have been able to get their hands-on one of the units providing a glimpse at what we can expect from its design, inputs/outputs and internals. The Wall Street Canyon NUC has been designed for both business and personal use and supports 28-watt Intel processors in the form of a choice which includes Intel Core i7-1270P, Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Core i5-1250P, Intel Core i5-1240P and Intel Core i3-1220P.

Intel NUC

The Intel Wall Street Canyon NUC measures approximately 4.6 x 4.4″ in size and is available in both a slim version which measures approximately 1.6 inches high and supports a single SSD as well as a tall version which measures approximately 2 inches tall and is capable of accepting both an SSD and a 2.5 inch hard drive. Connections on teh rear include : 2 x Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, USB 3.2 Type-A and USB 2.0 Type-A.

The Intel NUC mini PC supports two SODIMM slots with support for DDR4-3200 memory, a PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage, and an Intel AX211 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Source : Chiphell : FanlessTech : Liliputing

