INNO3D iChill GeForce RTX 30-series Frostbite liquid cooled graphics card

INNO3D has unveiled a new liquid cooled graphics card in the form of the iChill GeForce RTX 30-series Frostbite building on the company’s previous liquid call GPU cards. A range of around 60 – 65 °C can be achieved when using a 240 mm or 360 mm radiator and iCHILL Frostbite cooling system.

“Due to popular demand the iCHILL Frostbite made its way into the iCHILL line-up once again and paired with our powerful RTX 3090 / 3080 GPUs that guarantee you the ultimate gaming experience. High quality components combined with style and amazing RGB lighting is what sums up the iCHILL Frostbite, but the development of this graphics card water block design further increased the performance as well.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 represents the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. But INNO3D is currently “working hard” to make the new INNO3D GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 iCHILL Frostbite GPUs available at resellers worldwide. For full specifications dump over to the official product pages here: RTX 3090 iChill Frostbite and RTX 3080 iChill Frostbite.

Source : TPU

