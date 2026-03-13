INMO Air 3 Review : Runs Google Apps On-Frame with XR Chip, 8GB RAM

The INMO Air 3 augmented reality glasses aim to balance advanced features with a compact design, offering a glimpse into the future of wearable AR technology. In his review, vrgamerdude highlights key aspects of the device, such as its use of waveguide optics and a Qualcomm XR chipset, which enable a sleek, standalone experience without external components. However, practical challenges like brightness limitations and short battery life suggest that the glasses may not yet meet the expectations of mainstream users. These factors position the INMO Air 3 as a product better suited for short, focused sessions rather than all-day wear.

In this review explore how the INMO Air 3 performs across several critical areas, including display quality, comfort and fit, and audio functionality. You’ll gain insights into the device’s strengths, such as its Sony micro OLED display for crisp indoor visuals, as well as its limitations, like discomfort during extended use. Whether you’re an early adopter or simply curious about the current state of AR wearables, this breakdown will provide a clear understanding of what the INMO Air 3 has to offer.

INMO Air 3 Smart Glasses Review

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The INMO Air 3 AR glasses integrate advanced technologies like waveguide optics, Sony micro OLED displays and a Qualcomm XR chipset, offering a compact and standalone design for AR experiences.

While the glasses deliver sharp visuals indoors with a 1080p resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, their brightness limitations (600 nits) and reflectivity issues hinder outdoor usability.

Comfort is a concern due to the glasses’ 135-gram weight, making them suitable for short sessions rather than prolonged use, despite adjustable nose pads for customization.

Battery life is a significant drawback, lasting only 45 minutes to 1.5 hours per charge, limiting the device to session-based tasks rather than all-day wearability.

Innovative features like open-ear speakers, a 16MP camera and multiple control options show promise, but challenges in audio quality, imaging resolution and intuitive controls highlight areas for improvement.

Build Quality and Design: Compact Yet Slightly Heavy

The INMO Air 3 is designed as a standalone device, eliminating the need for external components like neckbands or processing units. This all-in-one approach enhances portability and usability, making the glasses more convenient for users on the go. The build quality feels robust, with a modern and sleek design that appeals to tech enthusiasts. However, at 135 grams, the glasses are heavier than many simpler AR models, which can lead to discomfort during extended use.

The inclusion of adjustable nose pads allows for some customization, improving the fit for different users. However, comfort remains subjective and may vary depending on individual preferences and facial structure. While the design is undeniably innovative, the added weight could be a drawback for those seeking prolonged wearability.

Display Technology: Crisp Indoors, Limited Outdoors

The INMO Air 3 features a Sony micro OLED display with a 1080p resolution, offering 62 pixels per degree and a 36° field of view. These specifications deliver sharp visuals and smooth motion, supported by a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, making the glasses particularly effective for indoor applications. The display excels in providing crisp and vibrant imagery, ideal for tasks like viewing documents, watching videos, or engaging with AR content in controlled lighting conditions.

However, the display’s brightness, capped at 600 nits, struggles in direct sunlight, limiting its usability in outdoor environments. Issues such as reflectivity and edge blurring further detract from the overall experience, particularly for users who require prescription lenses. These limitations highlight the need for further refinement in display technology to ensure consistent performance across various lighting conditions.

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Performance and Features: Productivity Meets Portability

Powered by a Qualcomm XR chipset, the INMO Air 3 is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, allowing smooth performance for a variety of tasks. The glasses support productivity tools such as Google Drive and allow users to download apps directly from the Play Store, making them a versatile option for professionals seeking to work on the go. This integration of familiar tools enhances the device’s practicality, allowing users to perform tasks like reviewing documents or managing schedules directly through the glasses.

A 16MP camera with a 120° field of view adds functionality for point-of-view (POV) video capture. However, the resolution is currently capped at 8MP, which limits the quality of captured content. While this feature shows promise, it feels underdeveloped in its current state and may not meet the expectations of users seeking high-quality imaging capabilities.

Comfort and Fit: Suitable for Short Sessions

Despite its compact design, the INMO Air 3’s weight can become uncomfortable after 30 to 40 minutes of continuous use. The inclusion of adjustable nose pads offers some degree of customization, but the overall comfort level may not satisfy all users. For those who prioritize extended wearability, the glasses’ weight and fit could pose challenges. As a result, the INMO Air 3 is better suited for short, focused sessions rather than prolonged use.

Battery Life: A Limiting Factor

Battery life remains one of the most significant drawbacks of the INMO Air 3. Depending on usage, the glasses last between 45 minutes and 1.5 hours on a single charge. This limitation reinforces the device’s role as a session-based tool rather than an all-day wearable. For users seeking extended functionality, the short battery life may be a deterrent, particularly in scenarios where access to charging is limited.

Audio and Controls: Flexible but Inconsistent

The INMO Air 3 features open-ear directional speakers that deliver decent audio quality in quiet indoor environments. However, the sound struggles to compete with ambient noise in louder settings, which may limit its effectiveness in busy or outdoor environments.

For controls, the glasses offer multiple options, including a touchpad interface, an optional smart ring, and a remote-like device. While these options provide flexibility, the touchpad remains the primary method of interaction. Some users may find the touchpad less intuitive, particularly during tasks that require precise input. The additional control options, while innovative, may not fully compensate for the touchpad’s limitations.

Waveguide Optics: Sleek but Imperfect

The waveguide optics used in the INMO Air 3 are thinner and more natural-looking compared to the bulkier birdbath optics found in some competing devices. This technology contributes to the glasses’ sleek design, making them more visually appealing and less obtrusive. However, the waveguide optics introduce challenges such as edge blurring, rainbowing, and reflectivity, which can detract from the overall visual experience. These issues are particularly noticeable when prescription lenses are added, potentially limiting the device’s appeal to users requiring vision correction.

Future Potential: A Glimpse of Everyday AR

The INMO Air 3 offers a compelling vision of AR glasses as everyday wearables with integrated computing capabilities. Its compact design and advanced features hint at a future where AR technology is seamlessly integrated into daily life. The potential for prescription AR glasses further broadens its appeal, making the technology accessible to a wider audience. However, significant improvements in comfort, battery life, and outdoor usability are necessary before AR glasses can achieve widespread adoption.

A Promising Step Forward

The INMO Air 3 AR glasses showcase the potential of augmented reality to transform how we interact with digital content. With features like waveguide optics, integrated computing, and productivity-focused tools, the device represents a significant step forward in AR wearables. However, limitations in brightness, battery life, and comfort highlight that the technology is still in its early stages. For now, the INMO Air 3 is best suited for early adopters and tech enthusiasts eager to explore the evolving landscape of AR technology.

Media Credit: vrgamerdude



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