Xiaomi AI Smart Glasses Hands On First Impressions Review 2025

What if your glasses could do more than just help you see? Imagine a sleek, lightweight device perched on your nose that not only translates languages in real-time but also records high-resolution videos, controls your smart home, and recognizes objects around you, all powered by artificial intelligence. Bold claim? Perhaps. But that’s exactly what the Xiaomi AI Glasses promise to deliver. As one of the most ambitious entries into the wearable tech space, these glasses aim to redefine how we interact with technology in our daily lives. Yet, with such innovation comes inevitable questions: Are they practical for everyday use? Do they live up to the hype, or are they more of a futuristic experiment than a polished product?

In this feature, Lee Does Tech explains the innovative features and thoughtful design choices that make the Xiaomi AI Glasses stand out, from their Qualcomm AR1 processor to their seamless integration with smart home devices. But it’s not all smooth sailing, challenges like limited language support and regional restrictions highlight the hurdles that come with pioneering new technology. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast curious about the future of augmented reality or a practical user seeking tools to enhance productivity, these glasses offer plenty to unpack. So, what do these AI-powered glasses reveal about the next chapter of wearable innovation? Let’s take a closer look.

Xiaomi AI Glasses Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Xiaomi AI Glasses integrate augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and smart home connectivity, offering features like real-time translation, voice recognition, and video recording.

Weighing just over 40 grams, the glasses are designed for comfort and practicality, with options for standard or sunglass lenses and ergonomic accessories for everyday use.

Powered by the Qualcomm AR1 processor and Sony IMX681 image sensor, the glasses deliver high-resolution photo and video capabilities with privacy-focused recording indicators.

Smart features include AI-powered object recognition, real-time translation, voice-to-text transcription, and integration with Xiaomi smart home devices for enhanced productivity and convenience.

Challenges such as limited language support and regional app compatibility hinder global usability, but the glasses show strong potential for future advancements in wearable technology.

Lightweight Design for Everyday Comfort

Weighing just over 40 grams, the Xiaomi AI Glasses are engineered with comfort and practicality in mind. Users can select between two lens options: standard lenses, which can be replaced with prescription lenses, or non-replaceable sunglass lenses for outdoor use. The glasses are accompanied by a triangular carrying case, a cleaning cloth, and a USB-C to C cable with angled connectors for convenient charging. This thoughtful design ensures that the glasses are comfortable for extended wear, making them suitable for both casual outings and professional environments. The lightweight construction and ergonomic design reflect Xiaomi’s focus on user comfort and adaptability.

Powerful Hardware and Technical Features

At the core of the Xiaomi AI Glasses is the Qualcomm AR1 processor, a chip specifically optimized for AR applications. This is complemented by the Sony IMX681 image sensor, which captures high-resolution photos at 4032x and videos at 2304×1728 in a 4:3 aspect ratio at 30 frames per second. Privacy is a key consideration, with recording indicator lights visible both internally and externally, making sure transparency during use. These hardware components underscore Xiaomi’s commitment to delivering high performance while addressing user concerns about privacy and security.

Xiaomi AI Glasses First Impressions Review

Advanced Recording Capabilities

The Xiaomi AI Glasses excel in video and audio recording, offering customizable video durations ranging from 1 to 10 minutes per clip, with a total recording capacity of 40-50 minutes. An audio-only recording mode adds versatility, making the device suitable for various scenarios, such as capturing personal moments, conducting interviews, or documenting professional meetings. File transfers to your smartphone are streamlined through the companion app, allowing quick and efficient storage and sharing. These features make the glasses a practical tool for users who value convenience and functionality in their wearable devices.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance is a critical factor for any wearable device, and the Xiaomi AI Glasses deliver approximately 8 to 8.5 hours of mixed usage. However, continuous video recording significantly reduces this duration, which may be a limitation for users requiring extended recording sessions. The glasses use USB-C connectivity for charging, making sure compatibility with modern devices and allowing fast charging capabilities. While the battery life is sufficient for most daily tasks, heavy users may find it necessary to recharge more frequently, particularly during intensive use.

Smart Features and AI Integration

Packed with smart functionalities, the Xiaomi AI Glasses aim to streamline your interactions with technology. Integration with Xiaomi smart home devices allows you to control appliances, such as air conditioners, directly through the glasses. Voice recognition enables audio-to-text transcription, which is particularly useful for summarizing meetings or taking notes. The glasses also feature real-time translation, such as Chinese to English, delivered via an in-ear speaker, and AI-powered object recognition, which provides descriptions of your surroundings. These features highlight the glasses’ potential to enhance productivity, accessibility, and daily convenience, making them a valuable tool for both personal and professional use.

Challenges and Limitations

Despite their innovative design and advanced features, the Xiaomi AI Glasses face several challenges. Many functionalities, including the companion app, are optimized for Chinese, limiting usability for non-Chinese speakers. Additionally, some AI features, such as the Deep Seek engine, exhibit inconsistent performance when used in English. These limitations may hinder the glasses’ adoption outside their primary market, emphasizing the need for broader language support and regional compatibility. Addressing these issues will be crucial for Xiaomi to expand the global appeal of this product.

Potential and Future Prospects

The Xiaomi AI Glasses offer a compelling vision of the future of wearable technology, combining AR, AI, and smart home integration into a single, versatile device. While the hardware and features are impressive, the glasses currently feel more like a work in progress than a fully refined product. Language barriers and regional restrictions remain significant obstacles, but the potential for these glasses to transform how users interact with technology is undeniable. With further development and a focus on global accessibility, the Xiaomi AI Glasses could become a pioneering device in the wearable tech market, offering practical solutions for a wide range of applications.

