Brilliant Labs Frame open source AI smart glasses from $350

Following on from the kit style Brilliant Monocle launched last year the Brilliant Labs Frame are here to redefine what eyewear can do and have been inspired by previous silicon powered glasses such as the Google Glass. Although a price that won’t break the bank, these glasses priced from $349 sure to be more enticing and I now available to preorder with free shipping.

The Frame smart glasses are a marvel of modern technology, tipping the scales at a featherlight 40 grams. This means you can wear them all day without feeling weighed down. They connect to your smartphone without any wires, giving you the freedom to move around while staying connected. The heart of these glasses is their artificial intelligence capabilities, powered by the Brilliant Labs Noa chatbot and AI app. This smart feature projects text and graphics right before your eyes, making it feel like you’re living in the future.

But the Frame smart glasses aren’t just about looking cool and high-tech. They’re designed to be personalized. They come with batteries, so you can start using them right away. And if you need glasses to see, don’t worry—you can add prescription lenses for an extra fee.

Brilliant Labs Frame

The artificial intelligence in these glasses is nothing short of impressive. They use some of the most advanced AI models available, like GPT-4, Stability AI, and Whisper AI. These systems help the glasses understand and respond to both what you say and what you see. It’s like having a personal assistant right on your nose. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need an internet connection to use these AI features.

Brilliant Labs knows that not everyone likes to be locked into one way of doing things. That’s why the Frame glasses support software from other companies. This means you might find other ways to use the glasses without sticking to the subscription model that comes with the AI services.

” Frame is designed to fit most people. The device weighs just less than 40g and, at estimated normal use, can achieve all-day battery life together with Mister Power (included). A bright microOLED is bonded to a thin geometric prism optic to display ~20 degree diagonal field of view. Frame is totally open source, design files and code are on Github. Frame has been designed for an IPD (inter-pupillary distance) range of 58-72mm. This covers most, but not all, people and we suggest using the Eye Measure app to gauge whether Frame is suitable for you.”

Inside these sleek frames is some serious computing power. They have a Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 ARM Cortex-M4-F processor and a Lattice CrosslinkNX computer vision FPGA. This means the glasses are not only smart but also quick and capable of handling complex tasks with ease.

Features of the smart glasses

The Brilliant Labs Frame is priced at $349 during pre-orders, offering a more affordable alternative to similar products like Google Glass.

The glasses are equipped with a camera, a micro OLED display with a 20-degree field of view, and batteries, with the option to add prescription lenses for an additional cost.

The Frame is designed to be lightweight at 40 grams, connecting wirelessly to a smartphone to access the Brilliant Labs Noa chatbot/AI app.

AI models such as GPT-4, Stability AI, and Whisper AI are used to process images and generate responses to user queries.

The Frame is not an augmented reality device but rather a means to interact with a chatbot that can respond to both vocal and visual inputs.

An internet connection is required for AI functionalities, and a subscription model for AI services is anticipated, with initial offers including a daily cap on free services.

The hardware supports third-party software, potentially allowing users to avoid subscription fees.

The main processor is a Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 ARM Cortex-M4-F, complemented by a Lattice CrosslinkNX computer vision FPGA for camera and graphics processing.

The Frame smart glasses from Brilliant Labs are now available to preorder. The option to add prescription lenses and the ability to use software from other companies make these glasses a flexible choice for anyone looking to add a touch of intelligence to their daily wear.



