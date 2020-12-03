Geeky Gadgets

Infinix Zero 8i smartphone unveiled

Infinix have launched their latest smartphone, the Infinix Zero 8i and the handset is equipped with a 6.85 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with a Helio G90T mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage.There is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Infinix Zero 8i features dual front cameras with a 16 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset will go on sale in India on the 9th of December and it will retail for INR 14,999 which is about $200.

