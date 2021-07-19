Song Of Iron indie action adventure game launches August 31st

Song Of Iron the indie adventure game from Resting Relic will be launching next month and available to play from August 31st 2021. The game is now available to preorder and pre-download in anticipation of its launch and offers a single player action, adventure game. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the indie game which will be available to play on Xbox and PC next month.

“Prepare to be met by a world set against you. In Song of Iron, man, monster and nature itself will try to stop you. Fight through it all in this gritty adventure where combat is intense, visceral and dangerous. Use bow, axe and shield to fight back but take care, weapons can be lost, arrows will run out and shields will be broken. With the blood of your ancestors and valor regained along the way you can fight on!”

“Behind you lies a trail of broken helms, shattered shields. You hold the axe of a fallen foe. Worn and dented, it will suit it’s purpose. What lies ahead is still a mystery, your goal is not. To save your people you must find the Great Temple of the Gods, but do not expect a warm welcome.”

“Resting Relic is an indie game studio started by Joe Winter, a long time game artist and developer. Song of Iron is the first title by the new studio which seeks to bring unique, beautiful and rewarding games to people everywhere looking for a high quality Resting Relic.”

For more details on the new Viking adventure Song Of Iron indie game jump over to Steam by following the link below

Source : Microsoft : Steam

