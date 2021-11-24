3rd Annual Impy Awards announced

Tom Dent from Media Molecule has taken to the official PlayStation blog today to announce the 3rd Annual Impy Awards, inviting “intrepid Dreams creators to nominate themselves for a host of updated award categories”. Starting in 2020, the Impy Awards were created to recognize amazing creativity and achievements in Dreams.

To enter the IMPY Awards 2022, Entrants will need to nominate themselves or their creations where they feel they have made a significant creative contribution to the Dreams coMmunity within any award category[-ies] for which they are an “Eligible Creator” or a piece of content they have created in the Game is an “Eligible Creation”.

3rd Annual Impy Awards 2021 categories:

Creator(s)/Team of the Year

Creation of the Year

Excellence in Art Direction

Excellence in Environment Art

Excellence in Narrative

Excellence in Sculpture

Music Track of the Year

Musician of the Year

Excellence in Animation

Excellence in Gameplay

Most Original Gameplay

Excellence in Curation

Excellence in Character Design

Excellence in Audio Design

Excellence in Innovation

Excellence in Voice Acting

Contribution Beyond Dreams

Excellence in VR

Evolving Experience

Community Star

Most Helpful Dreamer

Community Collaboration

Breakthrough Dreamer

“Well, would you look at the time of the year. That’s right – it’s Impys season! We’re so excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Impy Awards, the third-ever instalment of our yearly Dreams awards show, will be taking place on February 27, 2022 and that nominations are open… right now!

Each year, the Impy Awards are our chance to celebrate another 12 months of Dreams, and all the dreamers who have made it so special. This year will be no different! We’ll be live on Twitch to hand out trophies to some of the most amazing, original and exciting creations and creators in the Dreamiverse – while also taking a look back at everything that 2021 in Dreams has given us.

One of the biggest changes we’re making this year is that we’re asking dreamers to nominate themselves, rather than nominating others. This should allow dreamers to showcase the work they are most proud of. “

Everything you need to know about the 3rd Annual Impy Awards can be found here.

Source : PlayStation

