PlayStation Gear winter collection 2021 now available

Sony has released details of its new PlayStation Gear winter collection just in time for the holiday season providing a wealth of PlayStation themed gear to adorn your Christmas tree and yourself this holiday season. Products range from goodies to Christmas tree baubles all blazoned with the PlayStation logo in different formats.

Sony has also created this year PlayStation Studios Icons Acrylic Ornament Set which is available in both America and throughout Europe together with a PlayStation Heritage Crew Neck Sweater, “Paying homage to PlayStation’s heritage, this PlayStation Crew Neck will keep gamers warm and in style.”

PlayStation Gear winter collection 2021

So if you’re interested in purchasing gifts for your family or friends don’t delay as estimated shipping is expected to take place on December 22, 2021 for some items.

“It is that festive time of year again, where everyone is breaking out their decorations and winterwear and getting into the holiday spirit. To help celebrate, we are pleased to announce a new collection of PlayStation merchandise available on the PlayStation Gear Store that pays homage to PlayStation’s heritage and iconic characters. Decorate the home with these PlayStation Bauble Ornament Sets! Adorned with iconic PlayStation imagery, these sets come in a Royal Velvet blue that would look great on the family’s tree. PlayStation is home to some of the most recognizable characters in gaming, and we are pleased to launch this new PlayStation Studios Icons Acrylic Ornament Set that pays tribute to some of our amazing icons!”

Source : PS blog

