13 Ways to improve PC game ports by Digital Foundry

Game developers or those aspiring to enter into game design may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry , specifically Alex Battaglia, providing insight into 13 different ways developers and companies improve PC ports of games.

Check out the video embedded below which covers what the team have discovered reviewing the performance of games released during 2022 and how developers and publishers can improve PC ports of games by enhancing the settings, providing gamers with smoother gameplay as well as discussing essential features that should be included in all PC ports.

Improve PC ports

“2022 was a dire year for the quality of PC ports, from awful scalability to missing features to the inevitable #StutterStruggle. We’re looking to kick off 2023 by trying to make a difference! In this video, Alex Battaglia puts together a list of 13 best practise points, cherry-picking the best in PC gaming to deliver the best options, stutter-free gameplay, improved tweakability and much more.”

Let us hope that developers and publishers take note of the insights Digital Foundry provides and 2023 is a great year for PC ports. Although let us not forget that a number of great games were ported from the Sony PlayStation to PC during 2022.

Source : Digital Foundry





