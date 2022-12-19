Portal RTX review by Digital Foundry

Portal RTX is a free DLC for all Portal owners developed by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios, providing enhanced graphics to those who have hardware that supports it. Such as ray-traced and casts shadows, global illumination indirect lighting naturally illuminates and darkens rooms, volumetric ray-traced lighting scatters through fog and smoke, and shadows. “Experience the critically acclaimed and award-winning Portal reimagined with ray tracing. In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene’s geometry and materials.”

If you would like to learn more about the special effects and enhancements added to the Portal RTX game release check out the video below created by the team over at Digital Foundry.

Portal RTX

“Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K.”

“Portal RTX is our first look at RTX Remix, which has the potential to revolutionise older PC games, transforming them into RT showcases. This particular release dramatically modernises the Valve classic with all-new assets and a fully path-traced pipeline, transforming the look of the game. But what is path-tracing compared to the hybrid RT approach seen in most titles? And how much GPU RT power do you need for a good experience.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals