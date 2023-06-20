Immortals of Aveum gameplay ahead of next months launch

EA has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Immortals of Aveum game that is now available to preorder and will be officially launching next month and available to play from July 20 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic, and EA stores. Founder and CEO of Ascendent Studios, Bret Robbins estimates that, for a playthrough taking in all of the game’s optional content, players are looking at a 30-40 hour experience.

“”Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter where you play as Jak, an Immortal capable of using all three colors of magic as he fights to save the realms. He will need to uncover the mysteries of Aveum as he joins the Everwar, fighting for the control of magic itself. Made by the creators of Call of Duty and Dead Space, Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion. “

Immortals of Aveum

“As Sandrakk and his forces continue to march towards their goal, the Immortals aren’t too far behind to stop him. Jak, Devyn, and Zendara board a Colossal, a massive walking automaton able to transport an entire battalion of battlemages, to chase Sandrakk down. “

“Experience fast, fluid, first-person spell-based combat that’s easy to learn and satisfying to master, where magic is at the core of both offense and defense. Master three colors of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies FPS conventions.”

Source : Microsoft



