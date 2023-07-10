Immortals of Aveum gameplay and storyline detailed

Ahead of the release date of Immortals of Aveum currently set for August 22nd 2023. A new trailer has been released providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the game that will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

“All magic in Aveum can be distilled into three forms: Blue force magic, Red chaos magic, and Green life magic. Each is used in its own ways and functions differently. Though most Magni are only able to control one color of magic, Triarchs are able to harness all three, though they are much rarer because of that. Jak is one such Magnus, allowing him to tap into all three types of magic.”

Immortals of Aveum

“Delve into Immortals of Aveum’s spellbinding first-person combat, master all three colors of magic to suit how you want to play, discover how to customize your spellcasting with 25 unique Spells, over 80 Talents, and hundreds of pieces of magical gear, and dive deeper into the epic, story-driven campaign.”

“Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter where you play as Jak, an unexpected Triarch Magnus who is thrust into the midst of the Everwar. It’s up to Jak and the elite battlemages of the Order of the Immortals to protect magic and stop the tyrant, Sandrakk, from plunging Aveum into oblivion.”

Source : EA



