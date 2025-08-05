iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone Fold: All the Rumors & What They Mean for You

Apple is embarking on a pivotal evolution in its product lineup with the forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max and the highly anticipated iPhone Fold. This calculated strategy signals the company’s entry into the foldable smartphone market while maintaining its hallmark focus on premium design and user-centric functionality. By introducing a thicker iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is preparing users for the transition to foldable devices, making sure they adapt to changes in both form and usability. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details on what Apple has planned.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: A Stepping Stone to Foldable Devices

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to challenge Apple’s longstanding tradition of prioritizing thinner devices, featuring a thicker design at 8.725 mm. While this may appear to deviate from the company’s usual design ethos, it is likely a deliberate move to acclimate users to the feel of foldable devices, which inherently require a thicker build when folded. This subtle yet significant shift in design serves as a precursor to the dual-screen format of the iPhone Fold.

In addition to its dimensions, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to feature a titanium chassis, offering enhanced durability without compromising on weight. Titanium, already introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro models, is a material known for its strength-to-weight ratio, making it ideal for premium devices. By combining robust materials with a slightly bulkier design, Apple is laying the groundwork for its foldable future while making sure the device remains practical and appealing to its user base.

The iPhone Fold: Apple’s Vision for Foldable Technology

The iPhone Fold, expected to debut in September 2024, represents Apple’s carefully considered entry into the foldable smartphone market. Unlike competitors who rushed to release foldable devices, Apple has taken a measured approach, focusing on refining the technology to address common challenges such as durability, display creasing, and overall usability.

Key features of the iPhone Fold include:

A crease-free display designed for improved aesthetics and long-term durability.

designed for improved aesthetics and long-term durability. An ultra-thin design , measuring just 4.5 mm when unfolded and approximately 9 mm when folded, making sure portability comparable to standard smartphones.

, measuring just when unfolded and approximately when folded, making sure portability comparable to standard smartphones. A 5.5-inch outer screen for quick tasks and notifications, complemented by a larger 7.8-inch inner display for multitasking and immersive media experiences.

This design strikes a balance between innovation and practicality, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. By addressing key pain points in foldable technology, Apple aims to set a new standard in the market.

Advanced Materials and Battery Innovation

To support the unique demands of a foldable design, Apple is using innovative materials and technologies. The titanium chassis, already proven in earlier models, will provide the necessary durability while keeping the device lightweight. This ensures the iPhone Fold remains both sturdy and portable, even with its dual-screen configuration.

Another significant advancement is the expected inclusion of a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity exceeding 5,000 mAh. Foldable devices typically require more power due to their dual-screen setup, and Apple’s innovative battery solution is designed to ensure all-day functionality. By addressing the challenge of battery life, Apple is reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance devices.

Premium Pricing and Market Positioning

The iPhone Fold is anticipated to carry a premium price tag, ranging between $1,800 and $2,000. This positions it as a luxury product aimed at high-end users who prioritize innovative technology and sophisticated design. By targeting this segment, Apple is not only competing with established foldable devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series but also reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the premium smartphone market.

This pricing strategy reflects Apple’s confidence in the value of its foldable technology. The company’s focus on quality, durability, and user experience ensures that the iPhone Fold will appeal to discerning customers willing to invest in a device that combines innovation with practicality.

Optimizing iOS for Foldable Devices

Apple’s approach to foldable technology extends beyond hardware. The iPhone Fold is expected to launch alongside iOS 27, which will likely include features specifically tailored to dual-screen functionality. These software enhancements are designed to maximize the potential of the foldable form factor, offering users a seamless and intuitive experience.

Key iOS 27 features for foldable devices may include:

Enhanced multitasking capabilities for smooth transitions between the outer and inner screens.

for smooth transitions between the outer and inner screens. Optimized app layouts that adapt to the larger inner display, allowing more efficient use of screen real estate.

that adapt to the larger inner display, allowing more efficient use of screen real estate. Refined user interface elements designed to complement the dual-screen design, making sure a cohesive and polished experience.

This integration of hardware and software underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering a unified and user-friendly ecosystem. By optimizing iOS for foldable devices, Apple is making sure that the iPhone Fold offers not only innovative hardware but also a superior software experience.

Looking Ahead: Apple’s September 2024 Event

Apple’s September 2024 event is expected to showcase a diverse product lineup, including the iPhone Air, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold. This comprehensive range highlights Apple’s intent to cater to a variety of user preferences while maintaining its focus on innovation and quality.

The inclusion of the iPhone Fold in this lineup marks a significant milestone for Apple, signaling its commitment to embracing foldable technology. By introducing a device that combines advanced materials, innovative design, and optimized software, Apple is poised to redefine the foldable smartphone market and solidify its position as a leader in the premium segment.

