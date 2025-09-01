iPhone 17 Air & iPhone 17 Pro: The Final Leaks Before Launch

Apple is preparing for its highly anticipated September 9th event, where the spotlight will be on the iPhone 17 lineup. This year’s releases, the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro, aim to strike a balance between innovation and refinement, catering to a wide range of users. The iPhone 17 Air emphasizes portability and simplicity, while the Pro models target users seeking advanced performance and premium features. Below is a detailed look at what to expect ahead of the official unveiling in a new video from MacRumors.

iPhone 17 Air: Lightweight Design Meets Functionality

The iPhone 17 Air represents a significant shift in Apple’s product strategy, replacing the Plus model with a device that prioritizes thinness and portability. Measuring just 5.5 mm in thickness and weighing only 145 grams, it is the slimmest and lightest iPhone Apple has ever created. Its hybrid titanium-aluminum frame ensures durability without adding unnecessary weight, while the aluminum-glass back enhances its sleek and minimalist aesthetic. The device will be available in four colors: black, white, light gold, and sky blue, offering a modern and stylish appeal.

Key features of the iPhone 17 Air include:

A 6.6-inch Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant color reproduction.

The A19 chip, engineered to balance performance and energy efficiency, though with slightly reduced GPU power compared to the Pro models.

A vapor chamber cooling system to ensure consistent performance during intensive tasks such as gaming or video streaming.

Despite its impressive design and features, the iPhone 17 Air comes with certain trade-offs. Its smaller 2800 mAh battery may result in shorter battery life compared to other models, making it less ideal for heavy users. Additionally, it features only a single 48 MP rear camera, which lacks advanced functionalities such as spatial video or photo support. While it supports Wi-Fi 7 and MagSafe charging, the absence of millimeter wave 5G connectivity could limit network speeds in certain regions. With an expected starting price of $899, the iPhone 17 Air is positioned as an option for users who prioritize portability and affordability over high-end features.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Advanced Features for Power Users

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are designed to meet the needs of users who demand top-tier performance and innovative technology. These models feature a hybrid aluminum-glass design, offering a refined and premium look. New color options, including darker blue and copper/orange, provide a fresh aesthetic for those seeking a distinctive style.

The Pro Max, in particular, stands out for its advanced camera system, which includes:

Three 48 MP sensors, featuring a tetra prism telephoto lens capable of 5x and 8x optical zoom without cropping, ideal for photography enthusiasts.

A dual recording feature that enables simultaneous video capture from the front and rear cameras, expanding creative possibilities for content creators.

Under the hood, the Pro models are powered by the A19 Pro chip, paired with 12 GB of RAM, making sure seamless multitasking and exceptional performance. A vapor chamber cooling system supports sustained performance during demanding tasks, such as video editing or gaming. While rumors suggest the inclusion of reverse wireless charging, this feature has not yet been confirmed. These models are expected to appeal to users who prioritize advanced features and are willing to invest in a premium device.

What to Expect from Apple’s September 9th Event

Apple’s event is set to begin at 1:00 PM Eastern / 10:00 AM Pacific and will be streamed across multiple platforms, including Apple’s official website and YouTube channel. In addition to the iPhone 17 lineup, the event may also feature announcements about other products, such as updates to the Apple Watch or new accessories.

The iPhone 17 Air and Pro models reflect Apple’s commitment to addressing the diverse needs of its user base. Whether you value portability, innovative camera technology, or high-performance capabilities, these devices are designed to cater to a wide range of preferences. As the event approaches, consider how these updates align with your priorities, and stay tuned to see how the official announcements compare to the leaks and rumors.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors



