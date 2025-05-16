Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Apple iPhone 17 Air

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air represent the forefront of ultra-thin smartphone innovation, combining innovative technology with sleek, minimalist designs. Both devices cater to users seeking premium aesthetics and advanced functionality, but their differences in materials, displays, cameras, and performance create distinct experiences. Understanding these differences is crucial for making an informed decision between these flagship models. The video below gives us a look at the new Galaxy S25 Edge compared to the design of the yet-to-be-released iPhone 17 Air.

Design and Build

The Galaxy S25 Edge sets a new benchmark in slimness, measuring just 5.8 mm thick, slightly thinner than the iPhone 17 Air’s 5.9 mm. Samsung employs a titanium frame paired with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the back, offering a combination of durability and a premium tactile feel. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Air uses a titanium and aluminum frame with standard back glass, which, while lightweight, may feel less robust compared to its competitor.

Design preferences often come down to personal taste. The Galaxy S25 Edge features a squared-off profile with dual cameras, exuding a modern and industrial aesthetic. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air adopts a curvier frame and a single-camera module housed in a rectangular island, delivering a softer, more traditional look. For users prioritizing durability and a contemporary design, the Galaxy S25 Edge holds a slight edge.

Display Technology

The Galaxy S25 Edge leads in display performance with its expansive 6.7-inch screen, boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 2600 nits. This makes it particularly well-suited for outdoor use and vibrant content consumption, making sure excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. The iPhone 17 Air, while also featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, offers a slightly smaller 6.6-inch display with lower brightness levels, which could impact usability in outdoor settings.

Both devices deliver smooth scrolling and vivid visuals, but the Galaxy S25 Edge’s larger and brighter screen makes it the better choice for users who prioritize immersive display quality. Whether you’re streaming videos, gaming, or browsing, the S25 Edge ensures a superior visual experience.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers a more versatile camera setup. It features a 200 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens with macro support, and up to 10x digital zoom. This combination allows for detailed shots, wide-angle photography, and close-up macro images. However, the absence of a telephoto lens might be a limitation for users seeking optical zoom capabilities.

The iPhone 17 Air, in contrast, opts for a simpler approach with a single 48 MP camera. While details about its sensor remain limited, it lacks macro and telephoto functionality, relying solely on digital zoom up to 10x. On the front, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to include a 24 MP selfie camera, surpassing the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 12 MP front-facing sensor. If selfies and front-facing camera quality are a priority, the iPhone 17 Air may have the upper hand.

Performance and Gaming

Both smartphones promise exceptional performance, with the Galaxy S25 Edge powered by the Snapdragon 82 Elite 44 Galaxy chip and the iPhone 17 Air expected to feature Apple’s A19 chip. Each device includes 12 GB of RAM, making sure smooth multitasking, app performance, and responsiveness.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Galaxy S25 Edge may hold an advantage due to its Snapdragon processor, which is optimized for mobile gaming. However, Apple’s A19 chip is anticipated to deliver exceptional efficiency and sustained performance, making the iPhone 17 Air a strong contender for gamers as well. Both devices are well-equipped to handle demanding applications and gaming experiences.

Battery and Charging

Battery life and charging capabilities highlight key differences between the two devices. The Galaxy S25 Edge houses a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. While its capacity is modest, it aligns with the phone’s ultra-thin design and ensures a lightweight build.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature silicon-carbon battery technology, potentially offering improved capacity and longevity. It supports faster charging speeds, with 35W wired and 25W wireless charging. These enhancements make the iPhone 17 Air a compelling choice for users who prioritize extended battery life and faster charging capabilities.

Weight, Colors, and Pricing

Weighing just 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is lightweight and available in titanium silver, jet black, and icy blue. The iPhone 17 Air’s weight and color options remain unconfirmed, but its price is estimated at $949, slightly undercutting the Galaxy S25 Edge’s $1,099 starting price for the 256 GB model. Pre-order deals for the Galaxy S25 Edge could help offset its higher cost, making it more accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

Key Trade-Offs

Choosing between the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air ultimately depends on your priorities and usage preferences.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Excels in camera versatility, display brightness, and durability, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts and outdoor users.

Excels in camera versatility, display brightness, and durability, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts and outdoor users. iPhone 17 Air: Offers better battery life, faster charging, and a higher-resolution front camera, appealing to users who prioritize selfies and longevity.

Both devices make compromises to achieve their ultra-thin designs, particularly in battery capacity and speaker quality. Evaluating these trade-offs against the features that matter most to you will help determine the best fit for your needs.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air showcase the pinnacle of ultra-thin smartphone design, each offering unique strengths and innovative technology. The Galaxy S25 Edge stands out with its superior display, versatile camera setup, and durable build, while the iPhone 17 Air appeals to users seeking better battery performance, faster charging, and enhanced front-facing camera quality. Your choice will ultimately depend on your ecosystem preference and the features that align with your lifestyle. Both devices exemplify the innovation driving the next generation of smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



