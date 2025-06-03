iOS 26 Beta is Coming: 8 Things You NEED to Do First

The iOS 26 beta, set to launch on June 9, 2025, during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in recent years. Packed with a range of new features and system improvements, it promises to enhance the iOS experience. However, before diving into the beta, there are several important considerations to keep in mind. From device compatibility to potential risks, the video below from iReviews will help you make an informed decision about whether to install the beta.

1. Release Timing

The iOS 26 beta will be available shortly after the WWDC keynote, with a release window between 11:40 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time on June 9, 2025. Initially, access will be limited to developers, with a public beta expected to follow in the coming weeks. If you’re eager to explore the latest features, you’ll need to act quickly to download the beta. However, it’s worth noting that early beta versions often come with stability issues, so waiting for a more refined release might be a better option for some users.

2. Device Compatibility

Not all Apple devices will support iOS 26, as the update is designed for newer hardware. The following devices are confirmed to be compatible:

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

iPhone 12 and later models

Older models, such as the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, will not support this update. If your device is eligible, ensure it meets the performance requirements to handle the new software. Compatibility is critical to ensure a smooth experience, as older devices may struggle with the demands of the update.

3. Storage and Battery Requirements

Installing iOS 26 beta requires careful preparation, particularly regarding storage and battery life. Apple recommends having at least 12–15 GB of free storage available to accommodate the update and its associated files. Additionally, ensure your device is fully charged or connected to a power source during the installation process. These precautions help prevent interruptions or errors, which could lead to incomplete installations or system issues.

4. Backup Your Device

Before proceeding with the installation, it’s essential to back up your device. Early beta versions are often prone to bugs and glitches that can lead to data loss or system instability. Use iCloud or a local backup via iTunes to safeguard your information. This step is particularly important if your device contains critical data or is used for essential tasks. A backup ensures you can restore your device to its previous state if something goes wrong during the update.

5. Beta Stability and Bugs

As with any early beta release, iOS 26 beta is expected to have stability issues and bugs. Users may encounter:

Reduced battery performance

App crashes or incompatibility with certain applications

Overall system instability

If your device is essential for daily use, it’s advisable to wait for later beta versions or the official public release, which are typically more stable. Early adopters should be prepared for potential disruptions and weigh the risks against the benefits of accessing new features.

6. Feature Rollout

While iOS 26 introduces a variety of exciting features, not all of them will be available immediately. Apple often implements a gradual rollout to ensure stability and compatibility across devices. If you’re installing the beta to try out specific features, be aware that some may not be accessible right away. This phased approach helps Apple address any issues before making features widely available.

7. Downgrade Options

If you encounter significant issues with iOS 26 beta, you have the option to revert to iOS 18, provided Apple continues to sign the previous version. However, the downgrade process is complex and time-consuming, as it involves erasing your device and restoring it from a backup. This highlights the importance of creating a backup before updating. Downgrading can be a useful fallback, but it’s not without its challenges, so proceed with caution.

8. Should You Update?

For most users, installing the iOS 26 beta is best suited for secondary devices. If you rely on your primary device for work or daily activities, it’s wise to proceed with caution or wait for feedback from other users. Early adoption offers a preview of new features, but it also comes with risks that could disrupt your routine. Carefully consider whether the benefits outweigh the potential drawbacks before making your decision.

