What’s new in iOS 17.4 beta 1 (Video)

The new iOS 17.4 beta 1 was released to developers recently, Apple also released iPadOS 17.4 beta 1 at the same time. These updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also bring some major App Store changes in Europe with alternative app stores.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 17.4 beta 1 software and some of the changes that are coming to the iPhone and iPad with these software updates, let’s find out more details.

One of the headline features is the introduction of sideloading and access to third-party app stores for EU-based iPhones. This major shift complies with recent EU regulations and opens doors to third-party game streaming services and alternative in-app payment methods, including NFC.

Apple isn’t loosening its grip on security and quality. Every sideloaded app will undergo a rigorous review process – both automated and human – to ensure it meets Apple’s App Store policies.

There’s a new fee structure in place. Third-party apps will not incur a commission, but a ‘core technology fee’ of half a euro per install kicks in after the first million installs. Additionally, a 3% payment processing charge applies for those using Apple’s in-app purchase system. In a move to bolster security, iOS 17.4 will proactively notify users about potential malware in third-party applications.

There will be 7 new emojis, including a Phoenix and a lime, to add more expression to your digital conversations. Safari gets a makeover with a wider address bar and enhanced options for animation playback and privacy control.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 17.4 software update around the end of February or in early March, Apple has to comply with the new Digital Markets Act in Europe by March with the alternative app stores.

