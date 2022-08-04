iFixit now offering Samsung Galaxy repair parts

Back in April Samsung and iFixit unveiled a new Self Repair program for Galaxy smartphones and tablets and now iFixit is offering the parts to repair your device.

You can now buy the parts and tools needed to repair a number of Samsung Galaxy devices, this includes the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Starting today, replacement screens*, back glass, and charging ports are available on iFixit.com as individual components or in Fix Kits with all the parts and tools required to get your Galaxy into tip-top shape. Our collection of genuine parts keeps expanding, and of course our repair guides are, too: every new part has a polished guide to help you finish your latest Galaxy fix.

Initially, these Samsung Galaxy genuine parts are only available in the US—but we’re working towards more devices and additional comprehensive parts,.

Samsung is one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world, and iFixit is the world’s biggest online repair resource. Together, we can make repair an integral part of manufacturing and owning consumer electronics. We’re proud to have collaborated with Samsung to build a self-repair program to make their phones last longer, help consumers save money, and benefit the environment by reducing e-waste.

You can find out more information about the various parts available to repair your Samsung Galaxy device over at iFixit at the link below.

Source iFixit

