Samsung Self Repair Program launched with iFixit

Samsung has announced that it is teaming up with iFixit and it is launching a new Samsung Self Repair Program for some of its devices.

This will allow owners of some Galaxy devices in the US to repair their own devices, the first devices to be supported with the Galax S20, Galaxy S21 range and the Galaxy S7+.

To start, Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports — and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling. In the future, Samsung plans to expand self-repair to more devices and repairs from our extensive product portfolio.

“At Samsung, we’re creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences,” said Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions.”

“We are excited to be consulting with Samsung to help them develop a solution for DIY parts and repair information,” said Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit. “Every time you fix a device, you’re helping the planet.”

