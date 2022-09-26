iFi NEO Stream audio streamer and DAC $1,299

iFi has introduced their latest DAC and audio streamer in the form of the aptly named NEO Stream providing ultrafast data speeds of up to 10Gbps together with bit-perfect transmission of ultra-resolution audio as well as minimal degradation across distances of up to 1km, say the engineers at iFi. Featuring Four-channel True Native hi-res DAC design – supports PCM 768kHz and DSD 512 and a powerful 16-core XMOS processor – performs full MQA decoding (to 384kHz).

Connections on the NEO Stream audio streamer include connectivity via dual-band Wi-Fi reception (2.4GHz and 5GHz) with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac support. As well as connections for Gigabit Ethernet (LAN) – 1x RJ45; 1x M12; 1x Optical LAN (see below for more information), 2x USB-A (USB2.0 and SuperSpeed USB3.0 supported), 1x USB-C system update port (OTA – Over The Air – updates also available). As well as an analogue output for 1x stereo RCA, 1x 4.4mm balanced, Ultra-res digital (PCM 768kHz, DSD512) – 1x HDMI-I2S; 1x USB-A (USB3.0) and Hi-res S/PDIF digital (PCM 192kHz) via 1x optical, 1x coaxial and 1x AES/EBU.

iFi NEO Stream DAC

Roon Ready – The Roon platform has become the standard-bearer for high-quality digital music management and streaming, thanks to a great interface, strong flexibility and high-quality sound. The NEO Stream has Roon Ready certification, which means it’s ready to slot straight into a Roon audio environment and work seamlessly with Roon software.

DLNA/UPnP – Any DLNA/UPnP-compatible streaming app (for example: BubbleUPnP, mconnect, Audirvana and so on) can be used to control the NEO Stream and access audio content from online services and DLNA-certified network storage devices.

Integrated Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect – Users of these hugely popular online music services can stream directly from the Tidal and Spotify apps – simple, seamless and effective.

Apple AirPlay – Integrated Airplay ensures easy streaming from Apple devices.

NAA operation – The NEO Stream can operate as an NAA (Network Audio Adapter) in conjunction with Sygnalist HQPlayer software – favored by many serious music streaming enthusiasts. This means it can direct packets of audio data received over Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable straight to the connected DAC without applying processing.

Streaming from local storage with Stream-iFi app – iFi’s ‘Stream-iFi’ app is a simple tool to aid initial set-up of the NEO Stream and initiate streaming from local storage devices – a NAS drive, for example.

“The NEO Stream is built to deliver optimal versatility and sonic performance. It combines the latest version of our network streaming engine with our award-winning DAC stage to deliver a level of audio. Functionally and sonically, it’s the ideal streamer for passionate music lovers who want to experience their music with exceptional sound quality through their own choice of control app or music platform. Without the exorbitant price tag.”

Source : iFi



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals